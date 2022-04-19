GLENDIVE — Malta’s Connor Tuss will be playing men's basketball for the three-time defending Region champion Dawson Community College Buccaneers next year.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal per game this past season in helping Malta to a 14-9 record.
“I’m beyond grateful for the chance to continue my career," Tuss said in a press release issued by Dawson. "I’m ready to get to work as a Buc and develop at a different level.”
Tuss shot 59% from the field and 60% from the free-throw line. The Mustangs made an appearance at state this past year after winning the Northern B Divisional. Tuss was selected first-team all-conference and all-state. As a junior, Tuss was second-team all-conference and helped Malta win the district championship.
“Connor has a lot of potential. He has good length and size, a good shooting touch and a good motor," said DCC men's basketball coach Joe Peterson in the news release. "I think coming to junior college was a really wise choice. He will really grow as a player because he’s going to put in the work every day.”
