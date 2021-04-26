MILES CITY — With two games remaining, the baseball team at Miles Community College has clinched its 16th consecutive Mon-Dak Conference championship.

The Pioneers, 19-2 in conference and 37-11 overall, wrapped up the title by winning three games at Lake Region (North Dakota) over the weekend, coupled with a Dawson CC loss to North Dakota State College of Science.

MCC, ranked 14th nationally, concludes conference play with two games at Dawson on Wednesday. The second-place Bucs are 12-5 in league and 21-16 overall.

Miles, which started playing baseball in 2001, has been league champions every year it has played in the Mon-Dak. The Pioneers did compete in Region 9 for a four-year span from 2015-18.

