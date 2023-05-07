MILES CITY — The Miles Community College baseball team won both games Saturday in a best-of-three postseason series against the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks.

With a 9-1 seven-inning victory and 16-5 five-inning triumph, the Pioneers (35-12) will now host the Region XIII playoffs Friday and Saturday at Connors Stadium. A complete schedule will be be announced on Monday, according to a MCC press release.

In the 9-1 win, Jeremy Gee pitched a seven-inning four-hitter and the Pioneers took advantage of four Lumberjack errors in game 1 of the MonDak Conference playoff. Gee struck out nine Lumberjack batters and walked only one.

The game ended after seven innings because of the 8-run rule.

Shortstop Jaeden Jordahl, a former Billings Royal, led off the third inning with a triple and scored when left fielder Grant Gabbert reached base on an error. Takumi Kimoto singled and Tommy O'Connell walked to load the bases. Gabbert scored on a sacrifice fly by another former Royal, Kruz Slevira, and Kimoto moved to third. Lane Neill singled to score Kimoto and the Pioneers led 3-1. Back-to-back wild pitches scored O'Connell and Neill moved to third. Neill then scored on a double steal with Wyatt Searcey for a 5-1 lead.

The Pioneers followed that with a four-run fourth inning after Gabbert singled and Kimoto hit an inside-the-park home run that went all the way to the 438-foot mark at the centerfield fence. O'Connell doubled, Slevira walked, and Spencer Searcey walked to load the bases. O'Connell and Slevira scored when the Lumberjack catcher errantly threw a ball to first base that went all the way to right field.

In the second contest, Dakota College got off to a hot start by scoring three runs in the top of the first but the Pioneers answered by scoring runs in all five innings en route to victory with an exclamation point three-run walk-off home run O'Connell.

MCC took control of the game with six runs in the bottom of the second. Neill singled and Spencer Searcey walked before Matt Burton hit a bunt single to load the bases. Jessen West, another former Royal, walked home a run and Jordahl was hit by a pitch to bring in another run. Burton then scored on a sacrifice fly from Mike Ohlin, who also played for the Royals, and the Pioneers led 5-3. O'Connell then cracked his first home run of the game with a towering shot to right-center field.

The Pioneers extended that lead to 10-3 in the third inning after back-to-back walks to Burton and West. Both runners moved up a base with a double steal and Gabbert walked to load the bases. Ohlin then hit a hard two-RBI single to centerfield.

Three more runs were plated in the fourth inning for a 13-2 lead after back-to-back batters (Slevira, Neill) were hit by a pitch and moved up a base with double steals. Slevira scored on a Burton groundout and West hit a triple to score Neill. West scored on a wild pitch before the inning ended.

Overall, O'Connell accounted for seven RBIs and Ohlin had three. West had two and Jordahl had one.