MILES CITY — Miles Community College's Olyvia Pacheco has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for Chadron (Nebraska) State, MCC announced Thursday.
The 5-foot-6 guard from Rawlins, Wyoming, started 55 games and averaged 28.2 minutes per game in her two-year MCC career. Pacheco averaged 8.6 points 7.0 rebounds per game and helped the Pioneers go 43-15 the past two seasons.
Pacheco was part of the 2021 MCC team that were the Mon-Dak Conference champions and Region XIII champions and won its NJCAA tournament opener.
