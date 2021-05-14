MILES CITY — Miles Community College's Olyvia Pacheco has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for Chadron (Nebraska) State, MCC announced Thursday.

The 5-foot-6 guard from Rawlins, Wyoming, started 55 games and averaged 28.2 minutes per game in her two-year MCC career. Pacheco averaged 8.6 points 7.0 rebounds per game and helped the Pioneers go 43-15 the past two seasons. 

Pacheco was part of the 2021 MCC team that were the Mon-Dak Conference champions and Region XIII champions and won its NJCAA tournament opener.

Tags

Load comments