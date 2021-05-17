MILES CITY — Four players from Region XIII softball champion Miles Community College have been selected to the all-Region team.
Autumn Porter, Tessa Della Silva, Olivia Cook and Kassidy Kinzie represented MCC, along with Shawna Juarez, who was chosen as the region's coach of the year.
All four players are freshmen.
Outfielder Porter is from Miles City and second baseman Della Silva is from Hamilton. Third baseman Cook is from Belgrade and pitcher Kinzie is from Plains.
Porter is moving on to Division 2 Black Hills State next season after batting .435 for the Pioneers and hitting 12 home runs this spring.
Della Silva finished with 29 stolen bases and Cook hit 10 home runs and batted in 31 runs. She missed 14 games due to injury.
Kinzie compiled a 15-8 record on the mound. She struck out 156 batters in 139 innings and threw 17 complete games.
She was also chosen as the Region XIII Playoff MVP.
