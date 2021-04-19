BILLINGS — It was a close national tournament game, but the Miles Community College women's basketball team didn't feel much pressure, according to coach Taylor Harris. They were simply enjoying the competitiveness, as if they were watching the game and not competing in it.
Case in point: MCC sophomore Lili Long and freshman Kate Tanner (both Australians) danced as a Marc Anthony song played during a timeout late in the fourth quarter.
"We’re just so loose and happy and just enjoying this," Harris told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com over the phone Monday. "Basketball at its root is entertainment, and we entertained ourselves and everybody watching."
The Pioneers kept their strong season going with a 76-72 overtime win over Gulf Coast State on Monday in the first round of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. It's the program's first NJCAA tournament win since 1989.
"What an amazing exclamation point to this season," Harris said. "I’m just really proud of the girls. They deserve this big moment."
No. 18 seed MCC (24-1) controlled the early parts of each half, leading 20-12 after one quarter and 44-35 in the third. No. 15 seed GCS (12-10) trimmed its deficit to 34-29 at halftime, and it led 51-50 going into the fourth.
The Commodores, who won the most recent NJCAA title two years ago, went ahead 63-60 with 26.3 seconds left, and MCC's Jana Conejero drained a 3-pointer to tie it up with 8.9 seconds remaining on a pass from fellow freshman Rebekah Dallinger.
"Jana was wide open because everybody was sucked in on Bekah," Harris said. Conejero "hits those shots all the time in practice, so it was really cool for her to get that game moment."
GCS couldn't convert a layup the following possession, and Conejero got the ball and fired a half-court shot as the clock expired, but the Spain native's prayer fell short.
The Pioneers were in charge for most of overtime, building several four-point leads thanks largely to an advantage at the free-throw line. They were 9 of 11 on foul shots in OT, while GCS shot 3 of 6. For the game, MCC outshot the Commodores 78.1% (25 of 32) to 61.1% (11 of 18) from the line. Both teams shot about 32% from the field, and GCS fared slightly better from 3-point range (25.9% to 20.8% on similar numbers of attempts).
"Everybody kept saying, 'You don’t play any of the top-25 teams. You don’t play any of the big athletes,' " Harris said. "We felt we were built to win in Lubbock."
Dallinger, the top NJCAA women's scorer in DI this season, led all players in Monday's game with 36 points (11 of 29 on field goals, 13 of 16 on free throws). The Mon-Dak player of the year added five rebounds, five assists and grabbed three steals while committing nine turnovers.
"This was the time for Rebekah to show that she’s one of the best players in the country," Harris said. "I’m really happy for Rebekah to get this kind of recognition at the national level."
Long added 14 points (4 of 8 on field goals) and eight rebounds, sophomore Olyvia Pacheco had eight points (2 of 13) and 13 boards, Conejero had seven points (2 of 9), nine boards and four steals and Tanner tallied six points (2 of 8) and a game-high 15 boards.
This was MCC's fifth trip to nationals in program history and second straight. The Pioneers lost to Walters State CC (Tennessee) 65-47 in the first round of the 2019 tournament (last year's tourney was canceled because of COVID-19).
The Pioneers will face No. 2 seed Trinity Valley (Texas) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Mountain Time in the round of 16 of the 24-team tournament. GCS beat Trinity Valley for the 2016 and 2017 NJCAA titles, and it lost to Shelton State CC (Alabama) in the 2018 championship game.
"You come to nationals to play the best," said Harris, who will leave MCC for Fort Lewis College (Colorado) after this tourney run. "It’s another opportunity for us to show what kind of basketball players we have in Miles City."
