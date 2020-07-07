MILES CITY — Miles Community College men's basketball player Jayvon Lewis has committed to Randall University, MCC announced Tuesday.
Randall is a National Christian College Athletic Association school located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Lewis is a 5-foot-11 guard who attended Legacy High School in Las Vegas. Coming off the bench, Lewis averaged seven points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field last season. He helped the Pioneers reach the Region XIII title game.
