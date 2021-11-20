WAHPETON, N.D. — The North Dakota State College of Science connected on 15-of-34 3-point shots and remained undefeated by handing Miles Community College 100-64 in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball.

Miles CC lost its fourth straight.

Blessing Adesipe led MCC with 21 points and added five rebounds. Front-court mate Paul Gakmar added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

RaShaun Parker led all scorers with 24 points for NDSCS (8-0, 6-0) and backcourt mate Khari Broadway added 21 points. The Wildcats led by 19 at the half.

MCC (2-6. 1-5) shot 34% from the floor. The Pioneers will play at Bismarck State at 2 p.m. n Sunday.

