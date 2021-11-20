WAHPETON, N.D. — The North Dakota State College of Science connected on 15-of-34 3-point shots and remained undefeated by handing Miles Community College 100-64 in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball.
Miles CC lost its fourth straight.
Blessing Adesipe led MCC with 21 points and added five rebounds. Front-court mate Paul Gakmar added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
RaShaun Parker led all scorers with 24 points for NDSCS (8-0, 6-0) and backcourt mate Khari Broadway added 21 points. The Wildcats led by 19 at the half.
MCC (2-6. 1-5) shot 34% from the floor. The Pioneers will play at Bismarck State at 2 p.m. n Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.