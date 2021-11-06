NEW TOWN, N.D. — United Tribes Technical College jumped to a 16-0 lead and rolled to a 97-69 victory over Miles Community College in the second round of the Mon-Dak Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday morning.
The Pioneers shot 30% in the first half and were outrebounded 52-41 for the game.
Chinook freshman Ethan Bell scored 15 points and Paul Gakmar scored 12 points and grabbed a team high seven rebounds for MCC.
The Pioneers finish the tournament at 9 a.m. Sunday against the loser of the Bismarck State/Dakota College-Bottineau game.
