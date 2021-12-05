GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Miles Community College men's basketball team fell 91-83 to Western Nebraska on Sunday on the final day of the Border Wars Tournamebnt.
The Pioneers battled back from a 10-point second-half deficit to trail 66-65 with six minutes remaining only to watch the Cougars rebuild the lead to 15 with 2 minutes remaining.
Ray Daniels led MCC with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Paul Gakmar added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Eli Habighorst scored 15 points. Rodney Sawyer scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Pioneers (4-10, 2-5 MonDak next play at Central Wyoming on Jan. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.