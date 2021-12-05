GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Miles Community College men's basketball team fell 91-83 to Western Nebraska on Sunday on the final day of the Border Wars Tournamebnt.

The Pioneers battled back from a 10-point second-half deficit to trail 66-65 with six minutes remaining only to watch the Cougars rebuild the lead to 15 with 2 minutes remaining.

Ray Daniels led MCC with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Paul Gakmar added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Eli Habighorst scored 15 points. Rodney Sawyer scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Pioneers (4-10, 2-5 MonDak next play at Central Wyoming on Jan. 3.

