MILES CITY — The Miles Community College men's basketball team's season ended with an 85-80 overtime loss to Williston State in the Region XIII Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night.
The Pioneers (13-10) led by as many as 15 points in the first half but trailed 34-33 at halftime. They built another 15-point lead in the second half, but the Tetons chipped away again to send it into OT tied 72-72.
MCC scored the first points of the extra period, but Williston State went on a 12-4 run to pull away and advance to the semifinals, where it will play at top-seeded Dawson Community College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
MCC's Remy Lemovou scored a game-high 24 points (11 of 16 from the field) and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Dylan Hushaw had 16 points (5 of 16) and 10 boards and Favour Chukwukelu added 14 points (5 of 12) and eight boards.
Lemovou committed six of the Pioneers' 23 turnovers, while the Tetons turned it over 15 times. MCC out-shot Williston State 43.9% to 39.3% but attempted 18 fewer field goals, thanks to the turnovers and offensive rebounds (22 to 13 in the Tetons' favor).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.