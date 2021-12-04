GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ray Daniels scored 23 points and Blessing Adesipe added 19 for the Miles Community College men's basketball team, but Casper College had too much firepower Friday in a 105-61 rout on the opening night of the Border Wars Tournament. 

Casper put up 50 points in the first half on the way to a 23-point advantage and kept its foot on the accelerator on the way to 55 second-half points. Rashaun Agee scored 23 points and Bright Iheanachor added 20 for Casper.

Casper shot 50% from the field, compared to 36.8% for MCC.

