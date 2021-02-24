MILES CITY — Rebekah Dallinger just missed a triple double with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in Miles Community College's 57-51 victory over North Dakota State College of Science on Wednesday.

Lily Long added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers, while teammate Jana Conejero added 13 points and five assists. 

In the men's game, RaShaun Parker and Anthony Ignowski both came off the bench and scored 19 points to help NDSCS hold off Miles CCC 86-85.

NDSCS held an 11-point lead with 1:03 remaining before MCC whittled it to three on a three-point play by Ben Datro in the closing second. But an Elijah Lambert free throw gave NDSCS an 86-82 cushion to offset a 3-pointer by Jakim Ricketts for the game's final points.

Dylan Hushaw and Ricketts both had 18 points for the Pioneers, and Favour Chukwukelu and Eli Habighort contributed 18 points each. Hushaw also had six assists.

Tags

Load comments