MILES CITY — Miles Community College has signed men's basketball player Alex Dutranoy, the Pioneers announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 Dutranoy played for West Virginia's Huntington Prep, where he averaged 15 points per game. He is from Paris, France.

"I chose Miles CC because I believe in their program and I want to do whatever it takes to help program succeed," Dutranoy said in a press release.

