MILES CITY — The Miles Community College men's basketball program has signed Denzel Kabasele, a 6-foot-3 guard from Lancaster (Penn.) Catholic High School.

Kabasele averaged 10 points, four assists and four rebounds per game at Lancaster.

"I have heard amazing things about the program and the people," Kabasele said in an MCC press release. "They treat people the right way and send players to good schools."

