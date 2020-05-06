MILES CITY — Kaleb Naylor, a guard from Zion-Benton Township High School in Zion, Illinois, has signed to play basketball at Miles Community College
Naylor, who is 6-foot-2, averaged 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game this past season season at Zion-Benton. He was a three-year letterwinner was part of the 2020 Regional championship team.
"I chose Miles CC because of Coach Tait and the relationship he established with me from the start and the style of play suited my abilities," Naylor said in a release provided by Miles Community College.
