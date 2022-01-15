POWELL, Wyo. — The Miles Community College men's basketball team outscored Northwest College 18-6 down the stretch to snap a six-game losing skid with a 78-73 non-conference victory over Northwest College.
The Pioneers held the Trappers without a field goal over the final three minutes and Ray Daniels hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pioneers a 74-73 lead with 36 seconds to play. Two defensive stops in a row and the two free throws each by Eli Habighorst and Blessing Adesipe accounted for the final points.
Adesipe scored 23 points and grabbed a team high 10 rebounds. Daniels added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Paul Gakmar added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Northwest College was led by Juan Pablo Camargo with 16 points and seven rebounds.
