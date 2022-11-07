NEW TOWN, N.D. — A cold shooting first half for both teams turned in to an electric overtime finish as the Miles Community College women's basketball team earned its first MonDak Conference victory of the 2022-23 season on Saturday.
The Melbourne, Australia, connection of Jessica Tomkins and India Blythe combined for 39 points and made some big shots down the stretch to put the Pioneers in overtime on the way to a 70-66 victory over United Tribes at 4 Bears Casino.
Tomkins finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Blythe hit for 19 points and six rebounds.
The Pioneers survived a first half in which they shot 27% and didn't connect on any of their seven 3-point attempts. They used a 9-10 effort at the free throw line to take a 27-26 lead at halftime.
UTTC took a 43-38 lead into the fourth quarter. There were 10 lead changes and six ties in the contest.
Williston State 66, Miles CC 59
The Tetons went on a 23-3 run late in the first quarter and early in the second to build a 33-13 lead and survived a second-half rally by the Pioneers. MCC cut the lead to three but the Tetons used some big shots to hang on in the final day of the Mon-Dak tournament Sunday.
Freshman Jade Wendland of Havre scored 15 points and fellow freshman Jessica Tomkins hit for 14 points (and had a team-high eight rebounds. Julia Paoletta added seven rebounds and a team-high five assists.
Froid's Sydney Labatte led Williston State (2-2) with 17 points. Hardin's Breanna Old Elk added 14 for the Tetons, who have six Montanans plus Westby-Grenora alum Elizabeth Field on their roster.
The Pioneers shot 27% in the first half and trailed 39-23 at the break.
MCC will travel to Lake Region State College for a 1 p.m. Saturday game.
Pioneer men 1-2 in Mon-Dak tourney
The Pioneers rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit and used some timely 3-point shooting and clutch free throws to earn their first win, 68-62 over Bismarck State on Saturday in the MonDak Tournament.
MCC lost its other two games, 81-61 to the North Dakota State College of Sciences and 93-83 to Dakota College of Bottineau.
Denzel Kabasele scored 21 points in the Pioneer victory. Blessing Adesipe contributed 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Ben Datro hit for 12 points and had a team-high five assists.
Against Dakota College, the Lumberjacks got off to a fast start and led for the entire game. MCC trailed 43-37 at halftime and the lead stretched to 74-54 midway thru the second half.
MCC clawed back in the the game and cut the lead to 89-83 with just over a minute to play.
Adesipe had 31 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Denzel Kabasele added 20 points. Melstone's Shayden Cooke had 11 points off the bench.
The Pioneers' next game is at Lake Region State College at 3 p.m. Saturday.
