MILES CITY -- Miles Community College basketball standout Gedeon Buzangu announced his commitment to Idaho State on Twitter on Sunday night.
Excited for G’s next step! Big things coming! #pioneerblue https://t.co/CB3Se3VBb9— Chase Tait (@doggermcc) March 16, 2020
Buzangu, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, averaged 14.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game en route to earning first-team all-conference honors in the MonDak. His 12 rebounds per game in conference play led the league.
"Excited for G's next step!" MCC coach Chase Tait tweeted Sunday night. "Big things coming!"
Buzangu averaged 14.5 points per game as a freshman for MCC.
