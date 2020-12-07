MILES CITY — Grant Gabbert, an outfielder from Horizon High School in Thornton, Colorado, has signed to play for Miles Community College, Pioneers baseball coach Jeff Brabant announced Monday.
Gabbert hit better than .400 with a high on-base percentage as a junior and senior at Horizon as a lead-off spot batter. During his 2019 campaign, Gabbert's 17u team won the state championship.
Gabbert plans to work toward a degree in engineering.
"I chose MCC because I feel like I will be able to improve as a baseball player and win a lot of games," Gabbert said in a release from MCC.
Brabant on Gabbert: "He showed me everything we are looking for in a player and how he handles his game. His approach at the plate and his reads in the OF will fit our style to a 'T'. Grant is also a great student and has great character. He will fit our mold in our uniform."
