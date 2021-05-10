ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — The women's softball team from Miles Community College won the Region XIII championship Monday afternoon with a 13-2 five-inning victory over Bay College of Michigan.
The Pioneers (29-13-1) scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second to cruise to victory — their eighth in nine postseason contests.
Outfielder Autumn Porter batted 3 for 3, with a double and two runs batted in. Teammate Taylor Woolley went 2 for 3 with a double, triple, and two runs scored.
Olivia Cook, Hazel Eaton and Kelealani Waiau also doubled for the Pioneers.
Kassidy Kinzie was the winning pitcher for MCC. She pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and two runs, while striking out seven and walking three.
MCC will now advance to the North Plains District Championship best-of-three series beginning on Thursday against Des Moines Area Community College (47-12) in Boone, Iowa.
The first two games will be played on Thursday, with the third game, if needed, set for Friday.
The North Plains District champion will move on to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series in Oxford, Alabama.
This is Miles' first full season of competition since launching its softball program in 2020.
