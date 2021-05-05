GLENDIVE — In its first full season, the Miles Community College softball team will play for the Region XIII West championship.
The Pioneers (25-13-1) won three straight games Wednesday, beating Williston State 8-0 in five innings, Lake Region State 9-1 in five and Dawson CC 8-5.
MCC's Kelealani Waiau threw a four-hitter in the Williston State shutout, and Kassidy Kinzie allowed three hits in the win over Lake Region State, which beat the Pioneers 9-3 in the tournament opener Tuesday. Olivia Cook hit two home runs against WSC, while Waiau, Hazel Eaton and Janie Nelson each hit homers against LRSC.
The DCC game went back and forth until the seventh inning, when the Pioneers scored three runs to go up 8-4.
MCC's win over the Buccaneers (30-8) forced a winner-take-all title game at 10 a.m. Thursday back in Glendive in the NJCAA Division II sub-regional tournament.
