MILES CITY — Miles Community College third baseman Tim Holyk was named national baseball player of the week by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Holyk, a redshirt sophomore from Nanaimo, British Columbia, hit .550 (11 for 20) and slugged 1.300 with five home runs, 17 RBIs, seven runs scored and three walks as the Pioneers went 3-3.
