MILES CITY — Miles Community College has updated its spectator policy in place because of the coronavirus pandemic in time for home volleyball and basketball contests this weekend.
According to a MCC news release, effective for the volleyball and basketball matches this weekend, the following will be used for admittance to the contests: MCC faculty, staff, students, and Board of Trustee members, MCC athletic corporate sponsors (contact AD Jerry Olson at olsonj@milescc.edu or 406-351-9761 to be placed on the pass list), and the first 100 Pioneer fans that would like to attend (contact Olson via email or phone to be put on the list).
All fans must wear a mask while in attendance and concessions won't be sold. The contests this weekend will be free admission as a welcome back from COVID-19 for MCC fans.
The school also noted in the press release that visiting fans are still not allowed under the updated policy.
The following is the weekend schedule: Saturday, Pioneer Volleyball vs. Dakota College-Bottineau at noon; Sunday, Pioneer Basketball vs. Dakota College-Bottineau at 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men); Monday, Pioneer Basketball vs. Dakota College-Bottineau at 2:30 p.m. (men) and 4:30 p.m. (women).
All games will be streamed on www.youtube.com (search Miles Community College), according to the school news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.