MILES CITY — Two Miles Community College volleyball players were named to the 2021 Mon-Dak All-Conference team Thursday.

Matilda Dietz earned first-team all-conference honors. The 5-foot-3 libero from Manhattan led the Mon-Dak Conference with 482 digs and will play for Valley City State College of North Dakota next year.

Angela Youngs from Gillette, Wyoming, earned second-team all-conference honors. The outside hitter ranked fourth in kills (257) and ninth in digs (286).

