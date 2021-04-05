MILES CITY — Rebekah Dallinger supplied 36 points and 17 rebounds Monday night as Miles Community College defeated rival Dawson CC 85-41 to claim the Region XIII women's basketball tournament title and an automatic berth to the national championships.
The Pioneers (23-1) are now headed to Lubbock, Texas, for the 24-team NJCAA Division I national tournament, set for April 19-24 at the Rip Griffin Center.
Against the visiting Bucs, MCC zipped ahead 22-8 in the first quarter and was up 50-16 by halftime. The Pioneers went 13-0 at home this season.
Dallinger shot 13 of 22 from the field and 8 of 10 from the foul line.
She had plenty of support as Kate Tanner added a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Jana Conejero chipped in with 13 points.
MCC's Lili Long collected 10 rebounds and had eight assists.
Dawson (19-5) shot just 21.5% from the floor. Ashya Klopfenstein and Megan Lindbo tallied eight points apiece for the Bucs.
Dallinger and Tanner, both from Australia, combined for 36 points and 23 rebounds in the first half.
MCC shot 43.9% from the field overall, but went just 5 of 23 (21.7%) from 3-point territory. Dawson shot 3 of 21 (14.3%) on 3-pointers.
The Bucs lost to the Pioneers four times this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.