NEW TOWN, N.D. — For the second day in a row, the Miles Community College women's basketball team struggled to generate offense through three quarters and fell 72-43 to Williston State on the second day of the Mon-Dak Tip-Off tournament Saturday morning.
The Pioneers shot 20% in the first half and committed 23 turnovers. The Pioneers trailed 39-13 at halftime and 57-22 at the end of three quarters.
Gabby Flute Player and Catalina de Giorgi each scored eight points for MCC. Molly Cockburn added seven.
The Pioneers play at 11 a.m. Sunday against the loser of the Lake Region/Dakota College-Bottineau game.
