WAHPETON, N.D. — The unbeaten North Dakota State College of Science knocked down 16 3-pointers to take a 97-43 Mon-Dak Conference women's basketball victory Saturday.
The Pioneers dropped their sixth straight game and fell to 0-5 in conference play.
Manhattan's Jasmine Grossman scored 13 points to lead MCC. Catalina di Giorgi had nine points and newcomer Sydney Johnstone of Miles City led in rebounds with six.
Wildcat guard Ivane Tensaie piled up 26 points and teammate Ambah Kawcun followed with 24 points.
The Wildcats scored 54 points in the middle 2 quarters after leading 19-9 after the first quarter. The Pioneers shot 28% from the field.
MCC will face Bismarck State at noon Sunday.
