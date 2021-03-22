DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — No. 23-ranked Miles Community College ran its season record to 21-0 Monday night with an 86-70 triumph over Lake Region State College in Mon-Dak Conference women's basketball.

The visiting Pioneers led 37-34 at halftime, but went on a 33-18 tear during the third quarter to break the game open. 

Overall, MCC forced 28 turnovers and scored 29 points off the miscues.

Lili Long led the way with 24 points, including 13 of 17 shooting from the foul line. Olyvia Pacheco added 17 points, while Rebekah Dallinger finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists.

MCC can cap a perfect regular season with a win Thursday night in Williston, North Dakota.

