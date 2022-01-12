WAHPETON, N.D. — First-place North Dakota State College of Science only had six players in uniform, but it was enough to rout the Miles Community College women 70-44 on Tuesday night in MonDak Conference action.
Playing without Ivane Tensaie, the league's top scorer, the Wildcats jumped to a 21-10 first-quarter lead. Ambah Kowcun scored 23 points and Arthel Massaquoi 20 for NDSCS.
Gabby Flute Player scored 17 points for MCC and had a team-high five rebounds. Aylin Ramirez had five assists.
The Pioneers fell to 0-8 in MonDak play and 2-14 overall. They face United Tribes Technical College at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.