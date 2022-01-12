WAHPETON, N.D. — First-place North Dakota State College of Science only had six players in uniform, but it was enough to rout the Miles Community College women 70-44 on Tuesday night in MonDak Conference action.

Playing without Ivane Tensaie, the league's top scorer, the Wildcats jumped to a 21-10 first-quarter lead. Ambah Kowcun scored 23 points and Arthel Massaquoi 20 for NDSCS. 

Gabby Flute Player scored 17 points for MCC and had a team-high five rebounds. Aylin Ramirez had five assists.

The Pioneers fell to 0-8 in MonDak play and 2-14 overall. They face United Tribes Technical College at 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

