MILES CITY — The Miles Community College women's basketball team has announced that Molly Cockburn will be joining the team in fall of 2020.
Cockburn is a 5'9" guard from Christchurch, New Zealand. She attended Kaiapoi High School in Kaiapoi, Christchurch.
Molly was selected for the national high school all-star team in New Zealand by averaging 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals per game. Also in the summer of 2019, she represented the North Canterbury region for the New Zealand national 3 on 3 championship.
"Molly comes from a basketball family, and a long line of successful coaches have had an impact on Molly's career in New Zealand," said Miles CC coach Taylor Harris. "She is a versatile guard that can score, rebound and lead a team with confidence. We are really excited to have her join our family here in Miles City."
