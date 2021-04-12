BILLINGS — The Miles Community College women's basketball team has received the 18 seed at the 24-team NJCAA Division I National Tournament and will face 15th-seeded Gulf Coast State in the first round. 

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Mountain time this coming Monday in Lubbock, Texas. It will be streamed on NJCAATV.com and be shown at Tilt Würks Brewhouse & Casino in Miles City.

Gulf Coast State, of Florida, has a 12-9 record. The Commodores won the 2019 NJCAA title and are still the defending champions because last year's tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Region XIII champion Pioneers are 23-1.

The NJCAA tournament will run from April 19-24.

