BILLINGS — The Miles Community College women's basketball team has received the 18 seed at the 24-team NJCAA Division I National Tournament and will face 15th-seeded Gulf Coast State in the first round.
The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Mountain time this coming Monday in Lubbock, Texas. It will be streamed on NJCAATV.com and be shown at Tilt Würks Brewhouse & Casino in Miles City.
Gulf Coast State, of Florida, has a 12-9 record. The Commodores won the 2019 NJCAA title and are still the defending champions because last year's tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Region XIII champion Pioneers are 23-1.
The NJCAA tournament will run from April 19-24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.