NEW TOWN, N.D. — Aylin Ramirez had 13 points and Gabby Flute Player 10 rebounds Friday as the Miles Community College women's basketball team opened Mon-Dak Conference play with an 82-60 loss to United Tribes Technical College on Friday in a three-day tournament.
MCC (1-1) shot 20% from the field in the first half and trailed 47-23 at intermission. The Pioneers trailed by 37 points after three quarter before rallying to win the final 10 minutes 30-17
Ramirez, a freshman from Phoenix, led the way in scoring after coming off the bench. Sophomore Kelbee Denham of Malta had nine points and Anaconda's Isabel Saltenberger added nine points and eight rebounds.
The Thunderbirds scored 29 points off 24 turnovers and were led by Gerika Kingbird's 17 points. LaTosha Thunderhawk added 14, Kelanna McClain 12 and Amaya Ramsey 10 for United Tribes.
Hardin's Sossity Spotted Wolf scored six points and grabbed three rebounds for UTTC. Browning's Chalissa Kipp added two rebounds and two assists.
The Pioneers play Williston State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.