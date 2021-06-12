MILES CITY — Miles Community College softball standout Autumn Porter has been selected to the NJCAA Division II all-American second team.

The Miles City native helped the Pioneers win the Region XIII championship this past season. Porter, a center fielder, batted .449 with 12 home runs, 68 RBIs, 53 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. 

Porter has chosen to play for Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota.                                                 

