MILES CITY — Claire Borot, who played the past two seasons at Miles Community College, has signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at NCAA Division II University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore, from Martinique, France, averaged 13 points and seven rebounds per game last season for the Pioneers. Miles CC compiled a 19-13 record.

Borot was selected to the all-Mon-Dak Conference team last season, as well as being chosen to the All-Region XIII team.

