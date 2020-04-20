MILES CITY — Claire Borot, who played the past two seasons at Miles Community College, has signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at NCAA Division II University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore, from Martinique, France, averaged 13 points and seven rebounds per game last season for the Pioneers. Miles CC compiled a 19-13 record.
Borot was selected to the all-Mon-Dak Conference team last season, as well as being chosen to the All-Region XIII team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.