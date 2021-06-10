MILES CITY — Miles Community College first baseman Dawson Parry was selected as an NJCAA Division II first-team All-American on Wednesday.

Parry had a banner season for the Pioneers, leading the team to a school-record 44 victories and trip the North Plains District Championship series. Parry led the nation in home runs (26), RBIs (97), hits (99) and slugging percentage (1.000). He was fourth in batting average (.495) and also fourth in on base percentage (.586).

The Pioneers finished the season 44-16 and were the Mon-Dak Atheltic Conference champions and the Region XIII champions.

Parry has signed to play at South Dakota State next season.

