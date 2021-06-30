MILES CITY — Miles Community College first baseman Dawson Parry has been named the NJCAA Division II and Junior College Baseball player of the year, MCC announced Wednesday.
"I am honored to be named the JBB and NJCAA Player of the Year," Parry said in a press release. "Miles CC provided me the baseball facilities and distraction free environment that I needed to reach my personal baseball goals and to become a stronger player."
This past season, Parry led all NJCAA D-II players in home runs (26), RBIs (97), hits (99) and slugging percentage (1.000) while posting the fourth-best batting average (.495) and on-base percentage (.586), according to MCC. He was named the Mon-Dak Conference and Region XIII MVP, and he earned an NJCAA All-America selection.
Parry helped the Pioneers earn a program-record 44 wins, a Mon-Dak Conference title, a Region XIII championship and an appearance in the North Plains District Championship series, which they lost to Kirkwood CC (Iowa).
Parry will continue his baseball career at South Dakota State.
"Dawson is the type of player that you get to coach once in a career. Skill, talent, character, integrity, great in the classroom, community service guy...he is what our program is all about, and at the same time, he is a teammate above all else," MCC baseball coach Jeff Brabant said in the press release." Dawson will go down as one of the best to ever don our uniform, but more importantly, his best days are still yet to come. He will continue to be all of the above for Coach (Rob) Bishop at SDSU. I'm proud of Daws and privileged to have been able to coach him."
