MILES CITY — Miles Community College Pioneers freshmen Jana Conejero and Kate Tanner have signed a letters of national intent to continue playing basketball at the NCAA level.

Conejero has signed with NCAA D-II Fort Lewis College (Colorado). The 5-foot-8 guard from Malaga, Spain, was instrumental in the Pioneers' Region XIII championship run as well as their advancement to the national tournament. Conejero averaged 11 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a game for the Pioneers. She shot 40% from the field and 36% from the 3-point line. 

Conejero will join former MCC head coach Taylor Harris, who left the program at the end of the season to become the head coach at Fort Lewis. 

Tanner has signed with D-I Butler University. The 6-2 center from Melbourne, Australia, started every game for the Pioneers. She averaged 7.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Tanner shot 41% from the field, and 58% from the free throw line.  

Tags

Load comments