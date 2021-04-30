BILLINGS — Miles Community College women's basketball star Rebekah Dallinger has committed to Kansas State, she announced Friday night.
Thrilled to announce my commitment to Kansas state for my next college journey!!! Exciting to get to work 🐾💜 #GoCats pic.twitter.com/zdq2yRWgTB— Rebekah Dallinger (@RebekahDalling1) May 1, 2021
Outgoing MCC coach Taylor Harris wrote, "Proud of you @RebekahDalling1," on Twitter shortly after the scouting service World Exposure Report broke the news Friday.
Kansas State, of the Big 12, was one of several NCAA Division I schools interested in Dallinger, according to Harris, who was hired to be the head women's basketball coach at Fort Lewis College after two seasons in Miles City.
World Exposure Report named Dallinger the junior college freshman of the year. The 5-foot-10 guard from Australia was also chosen as the two-year player of the year from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association, the Region XIII player of the year and the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference player of the year. She led all NJCAA women's D-I players with 25.8 points per game.
Dallinger led the Pioneers to their first NJCAA Division I tournament win since 1989. MCC lost in the second round and finished the season with a 24-2 overall record.
