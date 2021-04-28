MILES CITY — Miles Community College's Rebekah Dallinger has been named the Women's Basketball Coaches Association 2-Year Player of the Year, MCC announced Wednesday.
Dallinger also made the WBCA's 10-player all-American team.
Dallinger, a 5-foot-10 guard from Australia, has been chosen as the World Exposure Report junior college player of the year, the Region XIII player of the year and the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference player of the year. Earlier this month, the freshman helped the Pioneers win their first NJCAA Division I tournament game since 1989 (their season ended in the second round, and their final record was 24-2).
Dallinger averaged 25.8 points per game, which is the top NJCAA D-I women's scoring mark.
