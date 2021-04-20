BILLINGS — One of Miles Community College's best-ever women's basketball seasons ended in a 72-55 loss to Trinity Valley Community College (Texas) on Tuesday in the second round of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.
The defeat came one day after the Pioneers beat defending national champion Gulf Coast State (Florida) in overtime for their first NJCAA tournament win since 1989.
No. 18 seed MCC (24-2) trailed No. 2 TVCC 14-10 after one quarter. The Pioneers took their first lead early in the second and were up 22-20 with 4:22 left in the quarter. The Cardinals finished the first half on a 16-5 run and outscored the Pioneers 21-13 in the third.
MCC freshman Rebekah Dallinger led all players with 25 points (8 of 20 from the field). The Mon-Dak player of the year grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and committed seven turnovers.
Dallinger's sophomore teammate Lili Long added 14 points (4 of 10), seven rebounds and three steals.
The Pioneers allowed 26 turnovers while forcing 14, and they were out-shot 44.9% to 36% on field goals.
Earlier on Tuesday, Dallinger was named the junior college freshman of the year by the scouting service World Exposure Report, which also gave coach of the year honors to MCC's Taylor Harris.
