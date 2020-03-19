MILES CITY — Miles City senior outfielder Ali McAuliffe has signed with Miles Community College to continue her softball career, Miles CC announced Thursday.
"I choose MCC because I wanted to stay close to home and my family," McAuliffe said in a press release. "I also wanted to get to be part of this exciting new program, and to be part of this team, and develop new skills. I have heard so many great things about the program."
The Pioneers were seven games into their inaugural softball season before it was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Dawson Community College and the NJCAA, of which MCC and DCC are members, canceled their spring sports seasons, as well.
McAuliffe's final high school softball season is also uncertain. The Montana High School Association suspended spring sports on Monday and plans to reevaluate on April 13.
Earlier this week, MCC added a pair of softball players from Belgrade: pitcher/shortstop Hazel Eaton and catcher Ellie Milesnick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.