Miles City's Annamarie Caruso, seated, poses for photos after signing her letter of intent to run cross country at Dawson Community College. 

BILLINGS — Miles City senior Annamarie Caruso has signed with Dawson Community College to run cross country, Miles City activities director Kyle Dunfee announced Tuesday.

Caruso finished 99th at the Class A state cross country meet in October with a time of 26 minutes, 9.4 seconds. She ran more than three minutes faster at the 2019 State A meet to place 73rd, and she ran a personal-best 22:23.8 at the Eastern A Fall Classic eight days before state. 

