MILES CITY — Kaylee Merical of Miles City and Jocelyn Lujan of Murray, Utah, have signed a letters of intent to play softball at Miles Community College.
Merical is a utility player for the Cowgirls.
Lujan also is a utility player, from Murray High School. She was selected as her team's player of the year after her sophomore season.
