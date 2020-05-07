MILES CITY — Miles Community College announced Wednesday the addition of Clark College transfer Dylan Hushaw to the Pioneers' men's basketball program.

Hushaw, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Foothill High School in Las Vegas, led Clark College (Washington) in scoring at 14 points per game. He made 77 3-pointers and shot 42% from beyond the arc. He also made 80% of his free throws.

At Foothill High School, he was first team all-conference and third team all-state during his senior season when he averaged 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He scored over 1,000 points in high school and hit 198 career 3-point field goals. Foothill was the division champions in 2018 and 2019.

