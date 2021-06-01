MILES CITY — Miles Community College men's basketball coach Chase Tait announced the signings of two recruits on Tuesday.
Tvon Jones, a 6-foot-4 wing from Philadelphia, and 6-11 forward David Gorianskii of Tralee, Ireland, will join the Pioneers for the 2021-22 season.
Jones was a member of the 2019 Pennsylvania Class AA state championship team at Math, Civics & Science Charter School. The team was the Philadelphia Public League champion. Jones was a two-time All-Public League selection and a second-team all-state selection. He averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior.
Jones attended NCAA Division II Chaflin University last season but the league did not play due to COVID-19 concerns.
Gorianskii is from Mercy Mounthawk High School, which was the 2020 national champion and 2019 regional champion. Gorianskii averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and three assists per game for the 2020 season.
