The Dawson Community College men's basketball game against Sisseton Wahpeton on Saturday has been postponed due to weather. The women's game was canceled earlier in the week.

DCC athletic director Joe Peterson said in a school press release that, "Sisseton Wahpeton had to cancel because they couldn't travel. Severe weather and road conditions in South Dakota and North Dakota made travel impossible."

The schools are trying to reschedule the game.

The Buccaneers next game will be on Monday when they host the eighth-ranked team in the country, Otero Junior College at 6 p.m. 

A winter storm also wiped out the Miles Community College basketball games in Gillette, Wyoming, this weekend. Games vs. Gillette on Friday and the Rocky Mountain College JV on Saturday have been canceled. There will be an attempt to make up both games.

