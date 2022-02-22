MILES CITY — Miles Community College has announced its 2023 selections for its athletic hall of fame. The announcement was made by MCC athletic director Jerry Olson during the Pioneers' 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday.
The inductees for next year will include Nate Herbig (baseball, 2003-05), Lloyd Ketchum (rodeo, 1980-83), Cary Veis (men's basketball, 1972-74), Sarina Green (women's basketball, 1994-96), and the 1995-96 women's basketball team.
The 2022 inductees were Scott Breding (bull riding, 1980-82), Mike Geer (men's basketball, 1981-83), Jaimie Anderson (women's basketball, 1995-97), and Kody Kennedy (baseball, 2007-09).
Breding was the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association bull riding champion in 1982. Geer averaged 23 points per game in his two basketball seasons. Anderson ranked sixth in career points, fourth in career rebounds and fifth in career blocked shots. Kennedy went 18-3 with 10 complete games as a starting pitcher with the Pioneers.
For information on the MCC hall of fame, visit mccpioneers.com or contact AD Jerry Olson at olsonj@milescc.edu or 406-874-6181.
