MILES CITY — Kodi Lynn of Simms has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Robin Cusimano announced on Tuesday.
Lynn, a 6-foot outside hitter, was a four-time all-conference player and was named to the Class C all-state team three times.
During her career, Lynn tallied 750 kills, 437 aces and 72 blocks to help Simms win district titles in 2019 and 2021. The Tigers placed second at divisionals in 2020 and 2021.
