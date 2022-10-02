Miles Community College will be holding its First Interstate Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The event will include a social hour, dinner, and the induction ceremony.

The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town & Country Club in Miles City with a no-host social hour with dinner served at 7 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony. Montana radio personality Rocky Erickson of Rocky Erickson Sports will emcee the event.

This year's Hall of Fame class includes former Miles Community College athletes Nate Herbig (baseball), Sarina (Green) Venable (women's basketball), Lloyd Ketchum (rodeo), Cary Veis (men's basketball), and the 1995-1996 women's basketball team (under coach Dennis Lordemann).

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased from MCC athletic director Jerry Olson. Contact Olson at 406-351-9761, olsonj@milescc.edu, or stop by the MCC campus. 

Tags

Load comments